73 sheep, goats die of suspected hypothermia in J&K's Udhampur

PTI | Udhampur | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:36 IST
Over 70 sheep and goats, belonging to two nomadic families, died due to a suspected case of hypothermia in a high-altitude village in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday. The 73 animals along with two horses were found dead in Meer village of Panchari during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the officials said.

Abdul Qayoom and Gulzar Ahmad Bakerwal, both residents of Khor village of Akhnoor, were grazing their cattle in the village for the past two days when they suddenly found most of their herd dead. After receiving the news of death, the district administration deputed the in-charge of the sheep husbandry department of Meer Panchari to the spot for taking stock of the situation and conducting post-mortem of the dead animals.

“As per the preliminary report of the district sheep husbandry officer of Udhampur, these deaths have taken place due to hypothermia as there was heavy rainfall in the higher reaches and temperature dipped substantially. Some lambs, sheep/goats could not resist the abrupt change in temperature,” an official said. The department carried out the post-mortem of the animals and a detailed report is awaited, the official added.

The district administration has provided immediate assistance of Rs 80,000 and free rations to the affected families..

