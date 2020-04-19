Devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Maha to return to Punjab: Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Devotees stranded at Hazur Sahib gurdwara in Maha to return to Punjab: Harsimrat Kaur BadalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:56 IST
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said on Sunday that around 2,000 devotees stranded at the historic Gurdwara Hazur Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown will soon return to their homes in Punjab. Badal said that she is grateful to both the Centre and the Maharashtra government for their combined efforts and acceding to the plea of the stranded devotees. "The 'sangat' (devotees) stranded in Hazur Sahib will return home soon. I have spoken to Maharashtra chief secretary and he has told me that directions have been issued in this regard," the Union minister said in a tweet.
Meanwhile, in an another tweet, she requested Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to denotify Bathinda's Advanced Cancer Research Institute, as COVID isolation centre keeping in view safety of the cancer patients who are already immunocompromised. Badal said the Punjab government can't play with the health of cancer patients and other facilities are available in city for setting up isolation wards.
