COVID-19: Dehradun, Haridwar & Nainital districts designated as red zones in U'khand

Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital in Uttarakhand have been kept in the red zone with 80 per cent of positive COVID-19 cases in the state reported from these districts. According to a strategy devised by the health department for effective implementation of the extended lockdown, the state has been divided into three zones on the basis of the rate of spread of the pandemic, Health Secretary Yugal Kishore Pant said.

Dehradun, Haridwar and Nainital districts which account for 80 per cent of the confirmed novel coronavirus cases have been kept in the red zone while Almora, Udham Singh Nagar and Pauri districts have been kept in the orange zone. The remaining seven districts of the state which have not yet reported a single positive case have been kept in the green zone, Pant said.

A total of 42 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttarakhand so far including 20 in Dehradun, nine in Nainital, seven in Haridwar, four in Udham Singh Nagar and one each in Pauri and Almora districts, he added..

