Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 400 stranded people sent back to their homes in Kargil

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 19-04-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 18:59 IST
Over 400 stranded people sent back to their homes in Kargil

Over 400 people, who were left stranded here due to the imposition of lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 last month, were evacuated to their homes in the Union Territory of Ladakh, officials said on Sunday. The stranded people belonging to different far flung villages of Suru Valley, Barsoo Nallah and Stakpa Umba in the Kargil district left for their homes in a fleet of State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses and private vehicles on Sunday, the officials said.

They said the passengers were stranded in Kargil town due to the ongoing lockdown and declaration of Sankoo as a containment zone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strict adherence to social distancing norms and wearing of masks was made mandatory for all passengers, drivers and helpers, the officials said.

The villagers had been demanding that they should be allowed to move towards their homes keeping in view the upcoming sowing season in these areas as well as the coming holy fasting month of Ramadan. Meanwhile, Executive Councilor for Zanskar Affairs Phunsog Tashi on Sunday demanded evacuation of nearly 1,200 residents of Zanskar who are stuck in Leh and Kargil towns since the imposition of the lockdown.

Tashi took up the issue of the evacuation of stranded people including students, patients and pilgrims with the Chairman and Chief Executive Councilor , LAHDC, Kargil Feroz Ahmad Khan and District Magistrate Kargil Baseer ul Haq Choudhary here, the officials said. He said over 1,150 people belonging to Zanskar are presently stranded in Leh and around 30 others in Kargil due to the ongoing lockdown.

"Since agricultural season is in the offing in the whole Zanskar area and most of the people are from farming communities, they are bound to reach back home to start their activities," he said. Both Khan and Choudhary assured him of favourable follow-up action in the matter and said they are presently working on a roadmap to evacuate all the stranded passengers in a phased and systematic manner, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...

When Ishant's "thirst for knowledge", no starry airs, impressed Gillespie

Former Australian pacer Jason Gillespie was very impressed with Ishant Sharmas thirst for knowledge when he played English county under his coaching, despite being an established international cricketer. Ishant, who has so far picked 297...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020