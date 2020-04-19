Left Menu
Patnaik assures safe return of Odias stranded in other states

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:05 IST
Patnaik assures safe return of Odias stranded in other states

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday said steps will be taken by his government for the safe return of lakhs of Odias stranded across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, after restrictions are withdrawn. Once the lockdown curbs are lifted, Odisha in coordination with the host state and the Centre will facilitate the return of all those who want to come back home, the chief minister said in a video message.

The government will have a technology-based system to facilitate it, Patnaik said. The chief minister also announced that the state government has taken a decision for providing sarpanches of gram panchayats with powers of district collectors for effective management of COVID-19 in a decentralized manner.

Necessary legal steps have been taken in this regard, Patnaik said. Mentioning that a decentralized and humane approach will be adopted to ensure the safe return of the stranded people, Patnaik said, cooperation of the community is essential.

Gram panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) will be partnered for the exercise, he said. Empowering panchayats and urban local bodies will facilitate tracking, monitoring and smooth movement of the returnees, he said.

Facilities for registration will be provided in every panchayat and people returning to the villages from other states will have to register themselves which is mandatory, he said. People returning from other states will be placed under quarantine for 14 days during which they will be provided food, accommodation and medical facility free of cost, Patnaik said, adding an incentive of Rs 2,000 will be provided to them after the quarantine period.

"Registration, streamlined movement and 14-day quarantine are very important to protect the returnees, their own families, the community and the state at large," Patnaik said. While more than one lakh stranded persons from other states in Odisha are being looked after, lakhs of Odias including pilgrims, students, professionals, workers and patients are stuck across the country.

The chief minister said, "I am moved by their plight. Their lives are yet to become normal despite the efforts of the states concerned and our government," he said.

Asserting that extraordinary situations require extraordinary solutions, the chief minister said, the present situation can be properly tackled by empowering panchayats and ULBs. "The fight against COVID-19 will be further strengthened if people returning from other states are provided with proper service," he said.

Emphasising that the battle against coronavirus will be a long one, Patnaik said, the provision of mandatory registration of people returning from abroad and their compulsory quarantine played a significant role in keeping the deadly disease under control in the state. However, the people will have to remain more careful in future, he said.

"There has been a three-fold increase in the number of COVID-19 tests conducted in the state, and active cases have recorded a slide in Odisha. "It has been possible because of your cooperation and sacrifice. Every individual, family, woman made sacrifices and worked with dedication in the battle against COVID-19," the chief minister said.

