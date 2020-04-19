Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Felt tired sitting so travelled to pay respects to saint': C'garh minister violates lockdown

At a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown and the movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services, is prohibited, Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma violated lockdown provisions and travelled around 250 KM to reach Raigarh to meet a saint.

ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 19-04-2020 19:14 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 19:14 IST
'Felt tired sitting so travelled to pay respects to saint': C'garh minister violates lockdown
Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma talking to media in Raigarh. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

At a time when the country is under coronavirus lockdown and the movement of all vehicles, except for those providing essential services, is prohibited, Chhattisgarh Excise Minister Kawasi Lakhma violated lockdown provisions and travelled around 250 KM to reach Raigarh to meet a saint. The minister travelled with his convoy from State capital Raipur to Raigarh on Saturday. He said that he was 'tired of sitting at home'. "I was tired of sitting in Raipur, therefore I came to Raigarh overnight to see Mahatma Ji," he told reporters.

Lakhma said that saving people's lives is the priority of state government. "We are taking all the necessary efforts. Saving people's lives is our priority. If districts will request to lift the lockdown, we will do. The state is affected by coronavirus. Authorities, doctors and common people are supporting the efforts in the fight against COVID-19," he said.

The lockdown, which was originally scheduled to continue till April 14, has been extended to May 3 keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in mind. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Happy New Day: Sara Ali Khan shares 'then and now' family pictures

While many Bollywood celebrities are on a photo-sharing spree these days, actor Sara Ali Khan on Sunday shared a then and now throwback picture featuring her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. The actor took to Instagram to share the ...

U.S. Lawmakers close to deal on new coronavirus funding for small business -officials

U.S. lawmakers are very close to an agreement on approving extra money to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic and could seal a deal as early as Sunday, congressional and Trump administration officials said. I think were v...

Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village ...

Soccer-AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary

The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.Serie A has been suspended since March 9 and it is not known if or when ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020