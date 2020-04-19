Maha: Man stabs to death teen girl, then attempts suicide

A 24-year-old man on Sunday allegedly stabbed a 18-year-old girl to death in Amravati in Maharashtra for calling off their relationship and then tried to commit suicide, police said. The incident happened at around 11am in Lehegaon village in the district's Daryapur tehsil, an official said.

"Pravin Kawanpure stabbed the teen girl and then tried to commit suicide by injuring himself in the neck and abdomen. They were rushed to hospital by their parents and onlookers, where doctors declared the girl dead on arrival," the official said.

"We have learnt that the teenage girl had called off their relationship some 10 days ago and Kawanpure was angry. He is in hospital and will be questioned later," Amravati (Rural Superintendent of Police Hari Balaji N said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

