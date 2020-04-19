Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: Kin allege man died after forced to consume disinfectant, police register case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-04-2020 20:11 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 20:11 IST
UP: Kin allege man died after forced to consume disinfectant, police register case

The Rampur police has registered a case of culpable homicide after relatives of a 22-year-old worker alleged that he was forced to consume a disinfectant, leading to his death. Police, however, in a statement ruled out the possibility of an assault saying no injury marks were found in the post-mortem report.

"His viscera is being examined. Until the viscera report comes, the cause of death cannot be ascertained,” the statement read. Police said even local residents told them that the deceased, identified as Kunwarpal, was not thrashed and there was only a minor dispute. A section of the media had reported that Kunwarpal was made to consume a disinfectant, which led to his death. The diseased was admitted to a Bilaspur hospital in the district on April 14. Dr KV Singh who treated Kunwarpal said the deceased had told him that he was spraying a disinfectant due to which his health deteriorated.

He said the diseased told him that he was having difficulties in breathing. "During the treatment, Kunwarpal told me that no one had beaten him up and no one forced him to consume a sanitiser,” the doctor said in the statement released by police. Kunwarpal had died on April 17.

Police have registered a case against one Indrapal and four others, who have not been named in the FIR, under Section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) and other provisions of the IPC..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 978 release date, Luffy gets ready for a rematch with Kaido

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

Two students' hostels in Karnataka to be converted into quarantine centres

Mosques in Pakistan to remain open during Ramzan amid raging coronavirus pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab's COVID-19 cases rise to 238

With four positive cases reported in SAS Nagar of Punjab on Sunday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State rises to 238. This includes 16 deaths and 35 persons cured so far in the State, said the Department of Information and Publi...

Armed forces and military assets adequately protected from coronavirus: Rajnath

The fight against coronavirus pandemic is the biggest invisible war facing the humanity and India is confronting it with excellent synergy among all key organs of the nation, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Sunday. In an interview to...

Frontline medical personnel to stay in their work headquarters: West Bengal govt

West Bengal Department of Health and Family Welfare has issued an order for all medical personnel who are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, stating that they will have to stay in the vicinity of their workplaces and not at thei...

99 institutes willing to take part in clinical trial of plasma therapy for COVID-19 treatment: ICMR

The Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has received 99 applications from institutes expressing interest in participating in a randomized controlled study to assess the safety and efficacy of convalescent plasma to limit complications a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020