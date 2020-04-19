Left Menu
Virus: Used masks worth Rs 71 lakh seized in Maha's Palghar

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:17 IST
A stock of 36,000 used masksworth Rs 71.86 lakh meant for illegal resale was seized inMaharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Sunday

The raid was carried out in continuation of a seizuremade on April 13 from Virar, which led to the arrest of threepeople, identified as Nagraj Pillai, Rohit Kothari andMohammad Alam, a Virar police station official said

"On April 13, we had seized 25,000 masks valued at Rs51.34 lakh. Now we have seized 36,000 masks, all old andwashed for resale, worth Rs 71.86 lakh. This seizure is alsoconnected to three persons who were arrested then. Theyplanned to profit from the high demand for masks due to thecoronavirus outbreak," he added.

