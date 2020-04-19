Two more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 44

Two more test COVID-19 positive in Uttarakhand, tally reaches 44PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 19-04-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 21:45 IST
The number of COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand rose to 44 on Sunday with two more persons testing positive here, according to a health department bulletin
Of the total cases, 11 have been discharged after recovery, it said.
