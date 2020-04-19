Left Menu
Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally now 97

PTI | Noida | Updated: 19-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 22:09 IST
Two new COVID-19 cases in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar's tally now 97

Two more positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Noida on Sunday, taking the tally in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar to 97 so far, officials said. The new cases include a 12-year-old girl from Sector 8 and a 40-year-old man from Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 areas of the city, the Health Department here said.

The localities where these cases were detected have been sealed till May 3, strictly restricting movement into or out of the sectors/societies except in emergencies, the officials said. So far, 38 of the 97 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, the department said in a statement.

The recovery rate of the patients in the district adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh is nearly 40 per cent, according to the statistics available. "About 100 reports have been received in the last 24 hours, of which 98 resulted in negative and two positive.Total cumulative positive cases of coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar so far is 97," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

The officer said so far 38 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals in the district, leaving 59 active cases of COVID-19. According to the Health Department, 2,289 samples were taken for COVID-19 test till Sunday evening.

Currently, 1,119 people across Noida and Greater Noida are under surveillance, while another 450 are in institutional quarantine, the department said in a statement. On cluster containment activity, the officials said 4,212 teams were deployed in the district for screening people for COVID-19, gathering information and raising awareness in a concerted door-to-door campaign.

These teams have visited 4,15,369 houses so far and screened 12,24,278 people. They identified 1,045 people who had travelled abroad in recent months. All travellers have been put under surveillance, the department said. The cluster containment figures for Sunday were same as Saturday, as apparent from the statements issued by the department at the end of the two days.

"So far, 30 places in the district, including residential societies and sectors, have been identified as coronavirus hotspots and completely sealed," the administration said. Any place where more than one COVID-19 positive case surfaces is identified as a hotspot, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the administration has ordered temporary sealing of Kendriya Vihar in Sector 82 and Sector 8 till May 3 in compliance with the protocols in a bid to contain the spread of the deadly virus, they said. During the period, entry into or exit out of the sealed areas will remain banned except only in emergency cases for which residents can inform Health Department's control room on 8076623612 or 6396776904 or contact the chief medical officer, Deputy Collector Rajeev Rai said in an order.

