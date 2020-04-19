Coronavirus cases in Delhi cross 2000 mark; death toll rises to 45: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Sunday climbed to 2003, with 110 fresh cases and two deaths being reported in a day, according to Delhi government authorities. Of the total 45 fatalities reported till date, 25 of the victims were aged 60 and above, they said.

Ten of them were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said. By Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,893 including 43 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi has jumped to 45..

