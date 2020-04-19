Left Menu
West Bengal govt trying hard to turn red zones into green zones

The West Bengal government is trying hard to pick up the red zones first and turning them into green zones, Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, member of Government nominated Gobal Advisory Committee said on Sunday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:36 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:36 IST
Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, member of Government nominated Gobal Advisory Committee speaking to ANI on Sunday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The West Bengal government is trying hard to pick up the red zones first and turning them into green zones, Dr Sukumar Mukherjee, member of Government nominated Gobal Advisory Committee said on Sunday. He said that the idea is to bring down the infectivity to 2 per cent.

"The West Bengal government is trying hard. Our idea is to bring down the infectivity to 2 per cent in order to turn these red zones into green zones with two or three weeks," he said. "We have got more than 30,000 patients in-home quarantine and 3000 to 4000 people in hospital quarantine, so these are the attempts we have been taking and West Bengal is following the guidelines of ICMR," Mukherjee added.

He said that lockdown should never be stopped abruptly it should be staggered. "Lockdown should never be stopped abruptly it should be staggered according to the prevalence rate and measures we have been following," he said. (ANI)

