People of Rajasthan stranded elsewhere within the state can now be transported back: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-04-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 19-04-2020 23:47 IST
The Centre has granted relaxations to transport stranded labourers to their villages within the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Sunday. Addressing a press briefing via video-conferencing here, the chief minister also said that the state government's decision of letting one-third of its employees resume work from Monday has been put on hold.

"The government of India has today given relaxation to transport labourers staying at shelter homes in the state to their villages in Rajasthan," Gehlot said. He added that it was a good decision but it would not solve the major problems faced by the state. Labourers from outside states lodged in shelter homes also want to go home. Migrants and labourers from Rajasthan are stuck in other states in large number and they want to return, Gehlot said. "I am writing a letter to the PM mentioning Rajasthan's problem, which is different and should be considered likewise. The Centre should reconsider and should give relaxation to all, at least once so that they can go to their villages. I believe, once they reach home, after 15-20 days they themselves would want to resume to work after gaining confidence," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government evacuated students of the state from Kota. Other states should also consider it as the remaining students are thinking that they are left behind, the chief minister added. Gehlot said a modified lockdown will be implemented from Monday. It has been decided that officers of deputy secretary-rank will be joining work at the state and the district level with their personal staff, he added.

"The decision of calling one-third employees has been put on hold," he said. The chief minister said that the relaxation to operate industries outside the municipal corporation areas would continue. In rural areas, mining, construction or industry work will be operational but in urban areas, only those will be allowed who provide accommodation for labourers on the premises. "There should be no illusion that there is any kind of relaxation in the lockdown. It will continue as it is and relaxation is only for those given permit. If anyone found violating lockdown, strict action will be taken," he said.

Gehlot said the state suffered a revenue loss of Rs 18,000 crore this year, of which Rs 3,500 crore is due to the lockdown. "We are examining where the expenditure can be cut but central government should give special packages to the states," he added.

