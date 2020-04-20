Maha: Kin vandalise hospital after patient's death

A critically-ill patient died while being shifted to an isolation ward in the General Hospital at Malegaon in the district on Sunday, following which his relatives allegedly vandalised the hospital property, police said. According to police, a 45-year-old patient, who was suffering from respiratory problems, was brought to the hospital by his relatives in a critical condition on Sunday afternoon.

"The treatment of the patient began in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital immediately. However, due to the symptoms of COVID-19, the medical staff decided to shift him to an isolation ward. But he died during the process," a police official said. After learning about the patient's death, his relatives created ruckus at the hospital and vandalized its furniture and other property, police said.

Following the incident, the hospital staff launched an agitation. Malegaon Deputy Superintendent of Police Ratnakar Navale rushed to the hospital and assured the staff that additional security will be provided to them, after which they called off the protest..

