Prayers held at Gurdwara Bangla Sahib for those in the forefront of fight against coronavirus

The historic Gurdwara Bangla Sahib in the city was specially illuminated on Sunday evening to express "hope and solidarity" in the nation's fight against coronavirus. Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said prayers were held on the occasion for success in the fight against the deadly virus.

"Gurdwara Sri Bangla Sahib, a Beacon of Faith, is illuminated tonight as our gesture of extending hope & solidarity to all #coronawarriors serving society. We prayed to Sri Guru Harkrishan Sahib Ji to dispel this darkness & bring the light of health & joy in our lives," Sirsa tweeted.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi crossed the 2,000-mark on Sunday. A total of 45 people have died so far due to the virus in the city..

