Left Menu
Development News Edition

62-year-old dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2020 10:29 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 10:29 IST
62-year-old dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan

One more person died of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 17 fresh cases were reported on Monday, officials said. Rajasthan has so far seen 24 deaths due to the virus, with Jaipur accounting for 13 deaths.

"A 62-year-old Nagaur district resident died Sunday night at SMS Hospital here. He was admitted on April 18 and was suffering from hypertension," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.   Singh said of the 17 fresh cases, eight were reported from Jaipur; two each from Kota, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur and one each in Banswara, Nagaur and Ajmer.  A total of 1,495 cases of the virus have been reported in the state so far. He said so far 302 patients have tested negative for the infection after treatment, of which 97 have been discharged from hospitals.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan includes two Italian citizens and 60 people brought from Iran to Army health centres in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer.  The entire state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is under way to track the people infected with the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

Instagram founders launch COVID-19 spread tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Novartis, U.S. regulators agree to malaria drug trial against COVID-19

Novartis has reached an agreement with U.S. regulators to hold a randomized trial of generic malaria drug hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19 disease in 440 hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said on Monday. The decades-old medicine...

Mushfiqur to auction his bat to help in COVID-19 relief efforts

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has decided to auction his bat, with which he scored a double hundred against Sri Lanka in 2013, to raise funds for the COVID-19 relief work in his country. I am putting up the bat with which...

Positive tests at Afghan presidential palace

At least 20 employees at Afghanistans presidential palace have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a senior government official who asked to remain anonymous because he was not authorized to comment on the subject. It wasnt clear whe...

COVID-19: Many Indian-American doctors in frontline make ultimate sacrifice

Indian-American Dr. Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in the line of duty in New York, the countrys COVID-19 epicenter, could only exchange text messages with her husband and daughter from her hospital bed before she lost the battl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020