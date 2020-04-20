People warned against sharing info about coronavirus victims, patients on social media in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada police have warned of stringent legal action against people who share photos of the cornavirus victims in the district and other patients on social websites. District Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad in a release, warned the people that strict legal action will be taken against those who flout rules.

Police have noted that the photo of the woman COVID-19 victim is being shared on social media. Providing any information about coronavirus-infected patients or victims publicly is a punishable offence, he said.

The police are putting together information about the people who shared the photo and other information about the COVID-19 in the district and have initiated legal action. A 50-year old woman from Bantwal had died of Covid-19 at the Wenlock hospital here on Sunday.

She is the first coronavirus victim in the district.PTI MVG SS PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.