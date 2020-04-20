No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Lucknow, Agra, Firozabad in UP

With no let up in COVID-19 cases in some districts of Uttar Pradesh, the administration in Lucknow, Agra and Firozabad have decided against giving any kind of relaxation during the continued lockdown. Reports from other districts in the state on giving relaxation were awaited. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a video conference with respective district magistrates on Sunday night, had authorised them to take a call on giving relaxation from Monday after assessing the prevailing conditions there.

He directed authorities in 19 districts with 10 or more coronavirus cases to take extra precautions. District officials have been asked to work out the modalities regarding opening of specified industries, banks and other units in the remaining 56 districts that have reported less than 10 coronavirus cases.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said since the state capital has a large number of hotspots and COVID-19 patients, it is required that more alertness is maintained . Therefore, COVID-19 protocol and lockdown will continue as before, he said. In view of the said orders, only emergency services are functioning as before, an official spokesman said, adding that state secretariat is functioning partially with some conditions In Firozabad, district authorities are strictly maintaining the lockdown and the hotspot areas are completely sealed off with no new activity being allowed anywhere from Monday.

Similarly, there is also no relaxation in in Agra with police in large numbers patrolling the streets and lanes. The government has directed that eleven industries including steel, refineries, cement, chemicals, fertilizers, garments (excluding apparel), foundries, paper, tyre, common effluent treatment plants and sugar mills can start operations with certain conditions. However, only the manufacturing and industrial units have been permitted to function and not their headquarters or administrative offices.

Chief Secretary R.K. Tiwari has issued a detailed advisory for these industries, asking them to take adequate precautions for the safety of their staff. In case an industry or unit fails to adhere to the government's rules as may be updated from time to time, its license to operate can be cancelled, the advisory stated..

