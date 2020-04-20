Jawan dies due to cardiac arrest at Army installation in Uri

Jawan dies due to cardiac arrest at Army installation in UriPTI | Srinagar | Updated: 20-04-2020 13:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 13:53 IST
Srinagar, Apr 20 (PTI) An Army jawan died due to cardiac arrest inside an Army installation in Uri area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Monday. Kapil Dev of 6 PARA died due to cardiac arrest on Sunday, the officials said
They said the deceased hailed from Haryana.
