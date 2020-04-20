Political leaders condole death of Yogi's father

Condolences poured in from different quarters here on Monday on the death of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's father Anand Singh Bisht. "Stricken with grief over the death of Yogi Ji's father. Whenever I met him during his treatment he wore a smile and never let me feel he would leave so early," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said condoling his death. Yogi's father, who hailed from a village in Pauri district of Uttarakhand, passed away at AIIMS, New Delhi, on Monday.

Governor Baby Rani Maurya also expressed grief at his death and prayed for peace to the departed soul. Uttarakhand BJP president Bansidhar Bhagat also expressed deep grief at the death of the UP chief minister's father saying he was constantly engaged in social work after his retirement. "His death is an irretrievable loss to society," he said and prayed for strength to his family to bear the loss.

Former chief minister Harish Rawat said he was shocked to hear of his sudden demise. He had dedicated his life to social service after retirement, the Congress leader said. State Congress vice-president Suryakant Dhasmana described him as a very decent person. Others who condoled his death were former Pradesh BJP president and Nainital MP Ajay Bhatt and Pradesh vice president Devendra Bhasin.

