Left Menu
Development News Edition

CM Adityanath's aunt given second pass to attend last rites of his father in U'khand

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:21 IST
CM Adityanath's aunt given second pass to attend last rites of his father in U'khand
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Image Credit: ANI

The Saharanpur administration issued a second pass to the aunt of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after she was reportedly denied entry to Uttarakhand to attend the last rites of his father Anand Bisht. Saroj Devi, who is the maternal aunt of the UP chief minister, is a resident of Saharanpur's Naveen Nagar. Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh told PTI, "A pass was issued today itself. We have coordinated with the Uttarakhand authorities and she can go there. From Saharanpur, two persons can go. The problem has been resolved." Earlier speaking to reporters, Saroj Devi had said, "We showed the pass issued by the district magistrate, but they (Uttarakhand authorities) denied (entry). We also asked our relatives to speak to them but the phone was not attended. We were told that only brothers and sisters can go. I was told to return." The chief minister's father Anand Bisht died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday. His last rites will take place in Uttarakhand's Haridwar on April 21, Media Advisor to UP Chief Minister Mrityunjay Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

Science News Roundup: Coronavirus forces detour for homecoming astronauts; NASA sets launch date for SpaceX U.S and more

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand extends alcohol ban, health ministry says some measures could be eased

Thailand extended a nationwide ban on alcohol sales until April 30 as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 2,792 on Monday, but the health ministry suggested some measures could soon be eased.The extension of the alcohol ban wi...

COVID-19: Army issues instructions for those rejoining from leave; personnel to be classified as Green, Yellow, Red

Days after starting special trains to meet the operational requirement on northern and eastern borders during COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian Army has issued instructions for personnel rejoining from leave, temporary duty and courses. Broad m...

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives: CBI on UK court's dismissal of Vijay Mallya's plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM

Significant achievement in war against economic fugitives CBI on UK courts dismissal of Vijay Mallyas plea against extradition to India. PTI ABS RDMRDM...

IT-BPM firms may continue work from home till May 3

Work from home is expected to continue for employees in the information technology-business process management industry for some more time as many states like Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have decided to continue with full lockdown without a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020