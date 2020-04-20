Left Menu
Pondy Minister against easing lockdown norms laid by Centre

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 20-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 16:58 IST
Puducherry, Apr 20 (PTI): A territorial Minister has expressed apprehension that easing of curbs during the ongoing lockdown which came into force on Monday would give rise to issues on people's safety and throw to winds the achievements made so far in controlling the spread of COVID- 19. The Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao told newsmen that Puducherry and the outlying regions of Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam have been considered safe zones as there has been no single positive COVID-19 cases during the last 11 days`.

But Puducherry and other outlying regions, he said, are surrounded by red zones - States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Under the circumstances the relaxation of the restrictions is definitely a threat to the safety of Puducherry as already people have come over to the town in droves from the neighbouring states for various reasons, he said.

"I have information that the OPDs in government hospitals in Puducherry have started receiving a goog number of patients from the neighbouring states and movement of the people on the roads had also increased in the wake of relaxation of the restrictions," he said. Rao said he had requested the Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to take stock of the situation and reconsider the relaxation of restrictions in the larger interest of the safety of the people in the context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the neighbouring states.

The Health Minister said the Central government had given the guidelines only for guiding the states depending upon the ground situation. For instance, the Telangana government had extended the lockdown from May 3 to 7, he said.` Rao, elected from Yanam an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, said because of active support of all sections of people and officials of various departments, "we have a very good record of keeping the spread of the virus at bay all these days." Puducherry had during the last 27 days put in good work so much so that only three patients were under treatment in the government hospital here after discharge of four after recovery.

He said he got a report on Monday that because of relaxation of restrictions, "social distancing has been thrown to the winds in several parts in Puducherry which is a discouraging trend." He said, "We could wait just for two weeks so that our record of having a safe environment will not be disturbed and will remain intact." A Health department source told PTI that on Monday a number of patients were referred to the government hospitals here by the health authorities in neighbouring districts. These patients were thronging the OPDs in general hospital and in the Rajiv Gandhi Government Women and Child hospital here.

"We cannot deny service to the people from other places. What we want is that there could be reference of patients after the situation becomes normal in Puducherry," the source said.

