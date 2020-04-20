Left Menu
PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:09 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:09 IST
Bethany Hospital in Shillong evacuated for sanitisation

The Meghalaya government has evacuated the Bethany Hospital here, a week after its founder John L Sailo Ryntathiang tested positive and died of coronavirus infection at the facility, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said on Monday. Sailo, who founded Bethany Hospital that also has a branch at Nongpoh in Ri-Bhoi district, tested positive on April 13 and died two days later. Eight of his family members, including his wife, have tested positive, besides two domestic helps.

All patients and staff of Bethany Hospital have been evacuated and kept in safe locations. We are in the process of sanitising the hospital, Sangma said. He said the health conditions of all the COVID-19 patients in the state are stable.

According to the chief minister, all doctors and employees of the hospital have been tested. All the reports that have come in are negative, and only three are awaited. Those who have tested negative have been shifted to various isolation facilities, he said.

A total of 7,500 rapid test kits have also arrived in the state and another 4,000 are awaited. Sailo's over 140 primary contacts and nearly 5,000 secondary contacts have been traced and they are in strict isolation at their respective homes.

The state government is trying its best to conduct swab test of all the primary and secondary contacts," Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said. Sangma said the state government has purchased 25 ambulances with money from the Chief Ministers Relief Fund and they will be arriving soon.

People from all walks of life and age groups have donated over Rs 5.5 crore to the fund so far, officials said. Meanwhile, the lockdown and curfew imposed in Meghalaya have been relaxed from 9 am to 4 pm everyday till Thursday to allow people to buy essential commodities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

