K'taka to promulgate ordinance to control spread of COVID-19

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 17:13 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 20 (PTI): The Karnataka cabinet on Monday decided to promulgate an ordinance giving it special powers to control the spread of COVID-19, which includes providing protection to front line health workers and making non- cooperation with government a punishable offence. "We have decided to bring in an ordinance in line with Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments to manage this epidemic.

It will bring into force a new epidemic act by repealing the old epidemic act," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said. Under this ordinance, the government would provide protection to health line workers who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19.

"Also, under this, non cooperation with the government, any act of purposely spreading the disease and spreading of lies and misinformation will be made a punishable offence," he added. The government has the powers to promulgate the ordinance, a state epidemic act and it does not the need the assent of the President, he said.

The minister said the government has done this after going through the ordinances of the Kerala and Uttar Pradesh governments. The state government's decision comes in the backdrop of the incident on Sunday at Padarayanapura in the city when police and health officials were allegedly attacked after they tried to quarantine some people.

