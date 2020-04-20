Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Monday. 5:47 p.m.

Rate at which coronavirus cases are doubling in India improves to 7.5 days, Health Ministry says. 5:39 p.m.

Asymptomatic coronavirus patients will be kept in COVID care centres, Delhi health minister says. 5:21 p.m.

COVID-19 lockdown to continue in Karnataka till May 3 without any relaxations. 5:18 p.m.

China rejects US President Donald Trump’s demand to allow US team to Wuhan to probe coronavirus. 5:12 p.m.

Thirteen more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha as the total count in the state reaches 74. 5:06 p.m.

Bethany Hospital in Shillong evacuated for sanitisation a week after its founder John L Sailo Ryntathiang tested positive and died of coronavirus infection at the facility. 4:55 p.m.

Assam gets 9,600 Chinese test kits from Centre. 4:43 p.m.

CM Uddhav Thackeray says as many as 835 new COVID-19 cases found in Maharashtra in 36 hours. 4:30 p.m. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind appeals to Muslims to follow lockdown norms during Ramzan.

4:26 p.m. Seventy six more people test COVID-19 positive in UP, total cases rise to 1,176.

3:43 p.m. Kanpur records 17 fresh COVID-19 cases.

3:36 p.m. Air pollution linked with higher COVID-19 death rate, study says.

3:12 p.m. TN government urges MEA to help stranded Indian fishermen in Iran.

3:02 p.m. AP reports 75 new COVID-19 cases as the number rises to 722 in state. 2:41 p.m.

UAE to operate special flights to bring back Emiratis from India. 2:32 p.m.

The Assam government deposits Rs 2,000 each to the accounts of 86,000 Assamese people stranded in other states. 2:25 p.m.

The Goa government begins easing lockdown restrictions on some industries. 2:14 p.m.

Restrictions on domestic and international flights will be lifted when the government is confident coronavirus spread is controlled, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says. 2:10 p.m.

Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal seeks help from Centre for fair distribution of groceries. 1:57 p.m.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot urges people not to violate lockdown rules. 1:30 p.m.

Sixteen high-risk contacts of infected Delhi pizza delivery agent in Delhi test negative. 1:16 p.m.

DBT approves funding for three companies for developing COVID-19 vaccine. 1:12 p.m.

No relaxation in lockdown restrictions in Lucknow, Agra and Firozabad in UP. 12:52 p.m.

WHO-recommended disinfectants effective against novel coronavirus, study says. 12:33 p.m.

Newborn tests positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan's Nagaur. 12:22 p.m.

Centre objects to Kerala easing lockdown restrictions. 11:43 a.m.

Death toll in Indore rises to 52 as three more people in the district die due to COVID-19 complications. 11:28 a.m.

Centre asks states and UTs to strictly comply with COVID-19 lockdown guidelines and not dilute them. 11:21 a.m.

The number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 1,851 after 108 more people tested positive for the disease, officials say. 11:16 a.m.

Three more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 96. 11:15 a.m.

Four more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the toll in the state to 67, official says. 10:59 a.m.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan urge those recovered from COVID-19 to donate blood to fight virus. 10:53 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir climbs to 354 as four more persons tested positive for the virus. 10:48 a.m.

The Centre says the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal, and violation of lockdown measures risk the spread of the novel coronavirus. 10:27 a.m.

One more person dies of coronavirus in Rajasthan while 17 fresh cases reported on Monday, officials say. 10:25 a.m.

Indian-American Dr Madhvi Aya, who contracted the coronavirus in line of duty in New York, the country's COVID-19 epicentre lost the battle to the virus. 10:20 a.m.

Textile body develops high quality cloth to make 'N-99' masks. 10:00 a.m.

The Punjab government rules out any relaxation in the curfew till May 3 barring wheat procurement. 9:51 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll rises to 543 in country as the number of cases climb to 17,265, Union Health Ministry says. 9:42 a.m.

US wants to send team of experts inside China for COVID-19 probe, US President Donald Trump says. 9:23 a.m.

MP government to make available 50 lakh low cost masks at PDS shops. 8:42 a.m.

China's new confirmed coronavirus cases dropped to 12 with eight of them reported from Chinese nationals coming from abroad. 8:16 a.m.

The US has carried out more tests for the novel coronavirus pandemic than 10 other countries, including India, taken together, President Donald Trump says..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.