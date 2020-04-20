Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:21 IST
Lockdown needs stricter enforcement in 40 of 75 districts: UP govt’s note to DMs, SPs

By Rana Ajit New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI): A recent assessment by the Uttar Pradesh government termed the state of the lockdown “unsatisfactory” in 40 of the 75 districts and called for stricter enforcement there of the restrictions to fight coronavirus. The districts in the “unsatisfactory” category include capital Lucknow, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Allahabad, Varanasi and Kanpur.

Sources said Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi sent the assessment to district magistrates and police chiefs of all 75 districts in the state on April 18, two days before the planned implementation of a set of relaxations in the nationwide lockdown. An annexure listed all districts, describing the lockdown there as “unsatisfactory” or “satisfactory”.

The table also carried remarks, giving an indication of the reasons why a district got the “unsatisfactory” rating. These included the number of COVID-19 patients in the district, law and order violations, lack of coordination between different agencies and the detection Tablighi Jamaat members who might have spread the virus after their congregation in Delhi.

“Satisfactory” districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh included Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s stronghold Gorakhpur, Ballia, Deoria and Maharajganj. “In this list, the lockdown situation in many districts of the state has been described as unsatisfactory, which makes it clear that the lockdown is not being enforced strictly in those districts,” Awasthi’s letter said.

It called for “stricter enforcement” of the lockdown on the basis of the remarks made in the list. The 35 districts where lockdown and slowing down of COVID-19 spread have been found satisfactory include Aligarh, Etah, Hathras, Kasganj, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and Hardoi.

Lucknow is in the “unsatisfactory” category. Remarks mention a large number of COVID-19 patients (93 when the assessment was made) and Jamaat participants (159). The letter also said there was lack of coordination in policing there.

In Gautam Buddh Nagar, it mentioned 67 confirmed cases, 82 Jamaatis, lack of coordination in policing and the suicide by a suspected coronavirus patient. In “unsatisfactory” Agra, there was lack of coordination between the principal and doctors at the S N Medical College. When the note was prepared, 152 people had tested positive for coronavirus there and 60 Tablighi Jamaat members were detected.

In Mathura, the list flagged an agitation by migrant labourers staying at a cold storage facility..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Spain reaches deal to return to soccer practice

The Spanish government says it has reached a deal with the countrys soccer league and federation for teams to return to practice. The government has not provided a timetable or given any other detail about when practice would resume. It say...

Katara case: Vishal Yadav moves HC for 8-week parole citing COVID-19 risk in prison

Vishal Yadav, serving life term for the murder of Nitish Katara, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking parole citing risk of COVID-19 or TB infection due to overcrowding and poor sanitation in the prison. Vishal claimed he suffered from tu...

Haitian source says 3 deportees from U.S. have coronavirus

Three migrants the United States deported two weeks ago to Haiti, on a flight that raised objections from human rights advocates, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus while in quarantine in the Caribbean country, a Haitian health ...

Venice Film Festival to move forward with 2020 edition in September

The Venice Film Festival will go ahead with 2020 edition in its usual early September slot, according to Venice Biennale president Roberto Cicutto. Cicutto said the 77th edition of the festival will take place from September 2-12, Variety r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020