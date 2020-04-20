PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:33 IST
Following is a state-wise tally of the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:30pm as per information provided by respective governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 15 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 722 92 20 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 34 17 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 96 42 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 26 13 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 36 25 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 2003 290 45 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 7 7 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 1851 106 67 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 251 115 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 40 11 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 368 56 5 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 41 0 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 408 112 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 408 291 2 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 16 12 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 1414 131 74 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 4200 507 233 ------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 2 2 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 11 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 1 0 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 74 24 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 8 4 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 245 38 16 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 1535 97 25 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 1520 457 17 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 858 186 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 2 0 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 44 11 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 1176 129 17 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 330 73 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 17744 2859 584 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at 17656 and the death toll at 559. The ministry said that 2842 people have so far recovered from the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

