COVID-19 recovered patient accorded reception; booked along with 14 others

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 20-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 18:55 IST
A 50-year-old man, who was discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, has been booked along with 14 others as he was given a rousing reception at his home town in violation of the lockdown rules,police said on Monday. The man from Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district had tested positive for the virus a few days after his return from Delhi recently.

He was admitted to the Tiruvarur Medical College Hospital and received treatment for over two weeks. On Sunday, he was discharged from the hospital after fully recovering from the infection, police said.

When he arrived at his home town last evening in an ambulance, a large number of his friends gathered in the locality and gave him a rousing reception. With the video of the event going viral and as the reception was accorded against lockdown guidelines, Sirkazhi village administrative officer Babitha lodged a complaint with police.

Police inspector Manimaran has registered cases against 15 people, including the COVID-19 recovered man, charging them with violation of lockdown rules..

