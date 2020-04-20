In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areas

In U-turn, Punjab govt allows industrial activity in non-containment areasPTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-04-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 19:35 IST
In a flip-flop amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Punjab government on Monday allowed industrial activity in non-containment areas in line with the Union Home Ministry guidelines
The U-turn came within a span of 24 hours after it ruled out any relaxation in the curfew till May 3, barring the wheat procurement
Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday asked the deputy commissioners to facilitate the opening of industrial units in non-containment areas by complying with detailed instructions issued by the state government on April 18, a government release said. The Centre in its revised guidelines to states for the containment of COVID-19 has allowed the construction of roads, irrigation projects, buildings, water supply and sanitation and renewable energy projects etc.
