Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC asks authorities to ensure no dearth of food, water for homeless workers during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:03 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:03 IST
HC asks authorities to ensure no dearth of food, water for homeless workers during lockdown

The Delhi High Court Monday directed the Delhi government to continue with the steps to ensure there is no dearth of food, water, electricity and sanitation requirements in the area where the inhabitants of Yamuna Pushta have been relocated for the lockdown period to contain the spread of coronavirus. A bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad, conducting the hearing through video conferencing, said it was satisfied with the steps taken by the authorities to ensure that the homeless persons, who were earlier stranded at Yamuna Pushta, and those at the Labour camp near Sarai Kale Khan are being supplied food and other facilities on a regular basis during the lockdown period.

The court disposed of a petition seeking direction to the Delhi government, DUSIB, Delhi Police and Labour Department to provide facilities to thousands of homeless persons, daily wage workers, stranded and living in the open along the bank of river Yamuna at Kashmere Gate here who are without any shelter, toilet or medical facility. Petitioner Sunil Kumar Aledia claimed that payment was being demanded for using public toilet facilities in and around homeless shelters and slum clusters.

He further claimed that construction workers of a company, engaged in a Pragati Maidan project, are also stranded without any proper provision for their food at the labour camp near Sarai Kale Khan. The court was informed by Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, representing the Delhi government and various other authorities, that out of 4,229 inhabitants living at Yamuna Pushta, from April 14-16, 3,600 have been shifted to different schools in Delhi, 600 have been shifted to the Yamuna Sports Complex.

Another 358 workers have been moved to shelter homes being run by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). He added that DUSIB has arranged make-shift shelters for them at whichever place they have been shifted to and besides this, arrangements have been made for providing free food, potable water, mobile toilet vans, sanitation and medical facilities.

The ASG said none of the daily wage workers are stranded and living in the open at Yamuna pushta, as asserted by the petitioner.  After noting the submissions, the bench said it was satisfied that all the three issues raised in the petition have been satisfactorily addressed by the concerned authorities and there is no reason to keep the matter pending. “Accordingly, the present petition is disposed of with directions issued to the respondents (authorities) to continue taking necessary steps to ensure that there is no dearth of food, potable water, electricity and other requirements of sanitation in the area where the inhabitants of Yamuna Pushta have now been relocated or the Labour Camps at Sarai Kale Khan throughout the lockdown period,” the bench said.

Regarding the claim that charges were being taken for using toilet facilities, the government said since January 2018, DUSIB has been providing toilet facilities in JJ clusters without levying any Charges and none of the municipal bodies are charging anything during the lockdown period for such facilities..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities following relaxation in lockdown norms by the government.&#160; The company had shut down operations at its manufacturing facilities fol...

Lesotho gov't has agreed to "dignified retirement" for PM

Lesothos coalition government has agreed with South African mediators and political parties to implement a dignified retirement for prime minister Thomas Thabane, a joint statement said on Monday. Thabane has been under pressure to resign o...

Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for a month after committing an unintentional doping violation due to a mix-up at a pharmacy, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said in a statement httpswww.epcrugby.com20200420disciplinary-deci...

Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns

A truckload of medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee, news outlets reported. First responders told WKRN-TV at the scene in Smith County Saturday that N95 mask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020