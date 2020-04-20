Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gehlot speaks to Shah, requests him to facilitate return of migrants stuck in other states

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 20-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 21:05 IST
Gehlot speaks to Shah, requests him to facilitate return of migrants stuck in other states

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested him to facilitate the return of migrants from Rajasthan stuck in other states due to the lockdown. Gehlot said the Centre should consider the plight of the labourers and allow them to return to their homes.

"I spoke to the union home minister and said the Government of India should treat Rajasthan in a different manner. Larger number of migrants from Rajasthan live in other states be it Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and they are traders, employees, workers, shop keepers etc and want to come back," he told reporters. He said the home minister has asked him to discuss with the officials and respond on Tuesday.

"They (migrant labourers) want to go back home and once the situation improves, they would return with a new confidence. The Government of India should take up the matter," he said. "I have asked the prime minister, have written a letter too to explain the situation of migrant labourers. They are mentally broken and are depressed now," he said.

After Uttar Pradesh, he said, Assam, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have also agreed to take their students back from Kota. UP had sent 250 buses for the return of the students. He said there are 4,000 students in Kota who are from various parts of Rajasthan and arrangements to send home are being made. The CM said the Centre should also take a decision to release more wheat soon.

The CM said the state government was strengthening its health infrastructure. “We are managing challenges at the health and economy front in a balanced manner,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

SpiceJet decides to send staff earning more than Rs 50,000 monthly salary on leave without pay on rotational basis: Sources.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown ease: Amara Raja Batteries resumes 'limited scale' operations

Amara Raja Batteries on Monday said it has partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facilities following relaxation in lockdown norms by the government.&#160; The company had shut down operations at its manufacturing facilities fol...

Lesotho gov't has agreed to "dignified retirement" for PM

Lesothos coalition government has agreed with South African mediators and political parties to implement a dignified retirement for prime minister Thomas Thabane, a joint statement said on Monday. Thabane has been under pressure to resign o...

Rugby-Munster's Cronin gets one-month doping ban after pharmacy mix-up

Munster prop James Cronin has been banned for a month after committing an unintentional doping violation due to a mix-up at a pharmacy, European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said in a statement httpswww.epcrugby.com20200420disciplinary-deci...

Tennessee truck fire ruined N95 masks, medical gowns

A truckload of medical masks and protective surgical gowns were destroyed when a tractor-trailer caught fire on a highway in Tennessee, news outlets reported. First responders told WKRN-TV at the scene in Smith County Saturday that N95 mask...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020