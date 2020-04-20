Search on to trace farmer buried under avalanche in HP's Lahaul-Spiti

The ITBP is conducting a search operation to trace a farmer who was hit by a snow avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's tribal Lahaul-Spiti district, officials said on Monday. The 42-year-old farmer, Rajendra, was buried under snow when the avalanche hit Bargul village in Lahaul's Mooling gram panchayat on April 13, the locals said. He was removing fountain pipes in his field when the incident happened, they added.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police was providing every possible help to the district administration to trace the farmer, ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Prem Singh told PTI. A team from the second battalion in Kullu was conducting the search, he added. Earlier, people from Bargul, Mooling and Shipting tried to rescue the farmer as soon as they got the information of the avalanche. ITBP, disaster management team, police, revenue and PWD men reached the spot after being informed by the villagers.

