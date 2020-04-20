Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha lynching: Woman cop takes charge at Kasa police station

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:06 IST
Maha lynching: Woman cop takes charge at Kasa police station

A woman officer who was fired upon while probing a Rs 200-crore bank fraud case some weeks ago has been appointed temporary in charge of Kasa police station in Palghar where three people were lynched by a mob late Thursday night. The incident happened near Gadchinchale village on the Dhabadi-Khanvel road under Kasa police station limits.

Three people from Kandivali in Mumbai, identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35) and driver Nilesh Telgade (30), were pulled out of their car and beaten to death in the presence of a police team that had rushed to the site to save them. Officials said Palghar Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh appointed Assistant Inspector Siddhava Jaibhaye as Kasa police station incharge after the incumbent API and PSI were placed under suspension for Thursday's incident.

Jaibhaye's car took a bullet hit on March 7 at Virar Phata, some days after seven people were arrested for trying to steal Rs 200 crore by hacking the bank account of a corporate entity. Jaibhaye, attached to the Palghar Crime Branch at the time, was instrumental in foiling the hacking bid.

Meanwhile, a new case had been registered in Khanvel in Silvassa against a mob which attacked a Talasari police team that was rushing to the lynching site as reinforcement, officials said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 53,702 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank leads

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Hamilton says Mercedes are his dream team

Six times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has dismissed talk of a dream move to Ferrari being dashed, saying he was already with his dream team at Mercedes and not seeking to leave. The 35-year-old Briton has won five of his title...

NBA-Sweet Dream, Jordan 1992 Olympic jersey sells for $216,000

Michael Jordans U.S. Basketball Dream Team jersey from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics sold for 216,000, Robert Edwards Auctions said on Monday. The winning bid was the second-highest ever for a Jordan jersey, after the 274,000 paid for his 198...

U.S. CDC reports ﻿746,625 coronavirus cases, 39,083 deaths

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention CDC on Monday reported 746,625 cases of the coronavirus, and said the number of deaths had risen to 39,083. Over the weekend, the CDC updated its case count to 720,630 and said 37,202 peop...

Package with petrol and bullet found in Italian bank branch

A package containing a petrol tank and a bullet was found inside a Sardinian branch of Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo on Monday, police said, an incident that a leading union linked to tensions over business requests for COVID-19 crisis loans...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020