Five more cops of Chandni Mahal test positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:12 IST
Five more policemen posted at Chandni Mahal police station of central Delhi were tested positive for the novel coronavirus, police said on Monday. In total, eight policemen from the police station have tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

"On Sunday late night, we received test reports of the five policemen. They have been hospitalised today," a senior officer said. Earlier, three more personnel of the police station tested positive for the virus. A total of 80 police personnel had undergone test.

Four of the eight personnel are being treated at Max Hospital in Saket and the rest at RML Hospital, the senior police officer said. However, most of the positive patients are asymptomatic, he said.

Around 35 police personnel who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive men have been quarantined at Chandni Mahal police station, he added. The SHO of Chandni Mahal, who came in contact with the policemen, has tested negative for the infection. However, he will undergo further tests as per medical procedure, he said.

As a part of the force is under quarantine, the Chandni Mahal police station is in the process of mobilising man power from other police stations of the district, he added..

