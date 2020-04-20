Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: No decision to ply buses tomorrow, clarifies Himachal Roadways

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:27 IST
The Himachal Road Transport Corporation on Monday clarified that no decision was made to arrange buses for people stranded due to the COVID-19 lockdown within and outside the state. The HRTC’s clarification comes after fake messages, saying the state government would ply buses for stranded people on Tuesday, were circulated on social media.

A spokesperson of HRTC said the messages regarding plying of buses on Tuesday are fake, incorrect and misleading. The HRTC advised the people not to forward or circulate such types of fake messages and only follow the information provided by the state government.

All social media group administrators have also been advised not to allow such posts in their groups, failing which strict legal action will be taken against them and creator of the message..

