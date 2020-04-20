Left Menu
Pune: COVID-19 cases up by 65 to 734; Central team in city

PTI | Pune | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:53 IST
Pune: COVID-19 cases up by 65 to 734; Central team in city

Pune recorded 65 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours ending on Monday, taking the total number of the affected people to 734 in the district, a Health official said. On the second consecutive day, no death was reported in Pune district. The death toll so far is 51.

"With 65 new cases, the total number of cases in Pune municipal limits rose to 625. In neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the total number of cases is 58 while rural areas account for 51 cases," the official said. Meanwhile, a team of senior officials from Union Health department reached Pune and took stock of the situation, he said.

Earlier in the day, the Centre termed the COVID-19 situation as "especially serious" in Mumbai and Pune among few other cities in some states. "An additional secretary rank officer, an official from civil supply as well as other officials visited Pune and reviewed the situation," he said.

During the meeting, they sought information on the COVID-19 cases and the measures being undertaken to contain the situation, a Pune civic official said. The team will remain stationed in Pune for the next two-three days, during which they might visit some facilities in the city.

