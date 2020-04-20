Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi man killed for informing owner about people drinking on building rooftop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2020 22:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2020 22:59 IST
Delhi man killed for informing owner about people drinking on building rooftop

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday allegedly after he informed the owner of a house about some people drinking on his building rooftop in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said. The deceased man has been identified as Krishna Shah, a resident of Prem Nagar in Patel Nagar, they said.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, some people were drinking alcohol on the rooftop of a house at Prem Nagar in Patel Nagar, police said. Shah informed the house owner about it.

On Monday, the six accused, aged between 16 and 20, came to intimidate Shah and his family with sticks, rod and knife. Two of the accused stabbed Shah and his son.

One of them hit the head of Shah's brother-in-law with a rod. Three accused have been apprehended, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

INSTANT VIEW 3-Spot US oil futures crash below zero with nowhere to store crude

Energy traders fled from the expiring May U.S. oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday, sending the contract deep into negative territory for the first time in history, as barely any buyers are willing to take delivery of oil barrels bec...

Spike in COVID-19 cases in Singapore due to extensive testing of foreign workers: Health Ministry

The 1,426 new coronavirus cases reported in Singapore on Monday were due to the extensive testing of foreign workers, including Indians, lodged in dormitories, considered as hotspots for COVID-19 infections in the country, the health minist...

Pray at home during Ramzan: Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad to followers

Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, who has been booked by the Delhi Police for holding a religious congregation here during the lockdown, on Monday urged the followers of the organisation to pray at home in the month of Ramzan....

Wearing face masks, Syria's Assad and Iran's Zarif condemn West at Damascus meeting

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javid Zarif wore face masks on Monday for their meeting in Damascus where they said the West was exploiting the coronavirus pandemic for political ends, state media said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020