Delhi man killed for informing owner about people drinking on building rooftop

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death on Monday allegedly after he informed the owner of a house about some people drinking on his building rooftop in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area, police said. The deceased man has been identified as Krishna Shah, a resident of Prem Nagar in Patel Nagar, they said.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, some people were drinking alcohol on the rooftop of a house at Prem Nagar in Patel Nagar, police said. Shah informed the house owner about it.

On Monday, the six accused, aged between 16 and 20, came to intimidate Shah and his family with sticks, rod and knife. Two of the accused stabbed Shah and his son.

One of them hit the head of Shah's brother-in-law with a rod. Three accused have been apprehended, police said, adding efforts are being made to arrest the others.

