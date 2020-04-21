4 more test COVID-19 positive in Jharkhand, total rises to 45

Four more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Monday, taking the number of cases to 45 in the state, a senior health department official said. Principal Secretary (Health) Nitin Madan Kulkarni said one person each from Ranchi, Bokaro and Hazaribag districts tested positive for COVID-19.

Later in the evening, Deoghar District Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay said a man from Gamahria village in Sarvan block also contracted the deadly virus. "He is asymptomatic and his condition is stable," she said, adding, this is the first case of coronavirus reported from Deoghar district.

A 50-year-old man tested positive in Bokaro district's Sadam village, Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said in a report. He is a relative of a 70-year-old man who died of the disease on April 8. He is undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Bokaro General Hospital, Pathak said.

Jharkhand has reported two COVID-19 deaths so far. Of the total, Ranchi district accounts for the maximum number of cases at 25, followed by 10 in Bokaro.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed happiness at the recovery of four COVID-19 patients. "There is good news from the health department. Four coronavirus patients have recovered fully. This is the signal of our victory," Soren tweeted.

