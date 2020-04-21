Left Menu
Remember the 1980s glut: Ex-BP boss Browne warns oil will stay low

Reuters | London | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:08 IST
The oil price will stay low for some time as supply exceeds demand and the current situation on global oil markets is reminiscent of the 1980s oil glut, former BP boss John Browne said on Tuesday.

"The prices will be very low and I think they will remain low and very volatile for some considerable time," Browne told the BBC.

"This is very reminiscent of a time in the mid-1980s when exactly the same situation happened - too much supply, too little demand and prices of oil stayed low for 17 years."

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

