Police inspector dies of coronavirus in MP

A police inspector died due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said. Last week also, a police officer died here after suffering from the disease.

In the latest case, the inspector, who was posted at a police station in Ujjain and also suffered from high blood pressure, was initially treated at a hospital there for four days after he contracted the disease. "After his health condition turned grim, he was rushed to the Indore-based private Aurobindo hospital 10 days ago.

Despite all efforts by doctors, he could not be saved," Ujjain's Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said. The patient had breathing problems and was on ventilator support for 48 hours before he died, Aurobindo Hospital's Dr Vinod Bhandari said.

The victim is survived by wife, who is a tehsildar (revenue officer) in neighbouring Dhar district, and two daughters. He is suspected to have contracted the disease while manning the Ambar Colony in Ujjain which is a containment zone, another official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the police officer's death. "My humble tribute to Neelganga police station incharge who laid down his life on the altar of duty fighting COVID- 19. May God give refuge to his noble soul and strength to his bereaved family. We are all with his family in grief, he tweeted.

Earlier, an inspector from a police station in Indore died at a private hospital here on Saturday night. According to a health official, he recovered from COVID-19 after treatment, and doctors suspected that he died due to 'pulmonary embolism' caused by blood clots.

But, there is a possibility that he suffered from pulmonary embolism due to coronavirus, the official said..

