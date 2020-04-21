Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police inspector dies of coronavirus in MP

PTI | Indore | Updated: 21-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 12:25 IST
Police inspector dies of coronavirus in MP

A police inspector died due to coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Tuesday, an official said. Last week also, a police officer died here after suffering from the disease.

In the latest case, the inspector, who was posted at a police station in Ujjain and also suffered from high blood pressure, was initially treated at a hospital there for four days after he contracted the disease. "After his health condition turned grim, he was rushed to the Indore-based private Aurobindo hospital 10 days ago.

Despite all efforts by doctors, he could not be saved," Ujjain's Additional Superintendent of Police Rupesh Kumar Dwivedi said. The patient had breathing problems and was on ventilator support for 48 hours before he died, Aurobindo Hospital's Dr Vinod Bhandari said.

The victim is survived by wife, who is a tehsildar (revenue officer) in neighbouring Dhar district, and two daughters. He is suspected to have contracted the disease while manning the Ambar Colony in Ujjain which is a containment zone, another official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the police officer's death. "My humble tribute to Neelganga police station incharge who laid down his life on the altar of duty fighting COVID- 19. May God give refuge to his noble soul and strength to his bereaved family. We are all with his family in grief, he tweeted.

Earlier, an inspector from a police station in Indore died at a private hospital here on Saturday night. According to a health official, he recovered from COVID-19 after treatment, and doctors suspected that he died due to 'pulmonary embolism' caused by blood clots.

But, there is a possibility that he suffered from pulmonary embolism due to coronavirus, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Five ministers take oath in first expansion

Five BJP leaders on Tuesday took oath as cabinet ministers in the first expansion of the council of ministers in Madhya Pradesh. The five, including a womanand two ex-MLAs, were sworn in by Governor Lalji Tandon at a simple function in the ...

European shares tumble on oil crash, dour earnings

European stocks fell on Tuesday as the double whammy from a crash in U.S. crude to minus 40 per barrel and dismal first-quarter earnings reports spooked investors about the lasting damage to the global economy from the coronavirus pandemic....

Indonesia bans traditional Ramadan exodus to rein in coronavirus

Indonesia will ban its traditional annual exodus by people streaming out of cities at the end of the Muslim fasting month in May, as the Southeast Asian nation looks to curb the spread of coronavirus, President Joko Widodo said on Tuesday. ...

Pakistan removes thousands of names from terrorist watch list: Report

Pakistan has quietly removed around 1,800 terrorists from its watch list, including that of the 2008 Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi, ahead of a new round of assessments by the global anti-money-l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020