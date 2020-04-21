Housekeeper employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive; hospitalised

Housekeeper employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive; hospitalisedPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:08 IST
A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has been found positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said. The infected man has not attended office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive, sources said.
They said he has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital here. Eleven members of his family have also been tested for the virus and the results are awaited.
Local civic authorities have quaratined his house in central Delhi, the sources said..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Lok Sabha
- Delhi
- Safdarjung hospital
ALSO READ
BJP MLA Raja Singh lights torch in Hyderabad to mark fight against COVID-19
China reports 38 migrated cases of COVID-19, one death
WHO assists in producing needed lab items for testing COVID-19 cases in Iraq
COVID-19 patient dies in Bhopal; MP toll reaches 14: Official.
Indonesian national who attended Tablighi Jamaat tests positive for COVID-19