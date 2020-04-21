Left Menu
Housekeeper employed with Lok Sabha Secretariat tests COVID-19 positive; hospitalised

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:08 IST
A housekeeper working with the Lok Sabha secretariat has been found positive for COVID-19 and admitted to hospital, sources said. The infected man has not attended office for the last few days. He had symptoms of fever, cough and breathing problems and was found to be COVID-19 positive, sources said.

They said he has been admitted to the special ward at the Safdarjung hospital here. Eleven members of his family have also been tested for the virus and the results are awaited.

Local civic authorities have quaratined his house in central Delhi, the sources said..

