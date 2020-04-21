Left Menu
Development News Edition

Remember the 1980s glut: Ex-BP boss Browne warns oil will stay low

Reuters | Updated: 21-04-2020 13:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 13:35 IST
Remember the 1980s glut: Ex-BP boss Browne warns oil will stay low

The oil price will stay low for some time as supply exceeds demand and the current situation on global oil markets is reminiscent of the 1980s oil glut, former BP boss John Browne said on Tuesday.

U.S. crude prices dropped below $0 for the first time ever on Monday, with May futures for U.S. crude plummeting to -$37.63 a barrel, though the prices returned to positive territory on Tuesday. Browne, who ran BP from 1995 to 2007, said the negative prices were a U.S. issue due to a lack of storage, though he said across the world demand was down while production was still high.

"The prices will be very low and I think they will remain low and very volatile for some considerable time," Browne told the BBC. "There is still a lot of oil being produced that is going into storage and not being used. "This is very reminiscent of a time in the mid-1980s when exactly the same situation happened - too much supply, too little demand and prices of oil stayed low for 17 years."

The 1980s glut - when oil prices tumbled in the mid 1980s - ultimately led to geopolitical tremors across the world: the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991 while Algeria faced a political crisis that spawned a deadly civil war. Browne said the demand for hydrocarbons would continue to be weak, partly as a result of a greater awareness of climate change.

"Demand for hydrocarbons will continue to be weak," he said. "And that demand will be filled primarily by those who have no choice but to produce oil - so the state oil companies of the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Questions hang over N.Korea succession amid reports on Kim health

North Korea has never publicised who would follow leader Kim Jong Un in the event he is incapacitated, and with no details known about his young children, analysts say his sister and loyalists could form a regency until a successor is old e...

Families sue helicopter firm in Kobe Bryant crash

The families of four passengers who were killed in the helicopter crash with NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna have launched legal proceedings against the firms that owned and operated the chopper, media reports sai...

Backstreet Boys thank fans on 27th anniversary: We are here because of you

The Backstreet Boys celebrated their 27th anniversary and the members of the music group expressed their gratitude to their fans across the globe for their love and support over the years. The band, also called BSB, was formed in Floridas O...

Financing conditions improving for large Swedish companies - Riksbank survey

Financing for large, Swedish export companies has improved in recent weeks but activity on the commercial paper and bond markets remains much lower than before the crisis, a survey by the central bank showed on Tuesday.Companies have turned...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020