Movement of people between Ghaziabad, Delhi banned: DM

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 21-04-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 15:35 IST
The district administration on Tuesday banned the movement of people between Ghaziabad and Delhi as per lockdown orders, an official said. However, people with valid passes and engaged in essential and emergency services will be allowed to move between the two cities, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

There is no relaxation in lockdown orders, and industries and offices in the district will not be open. Previous orders and conditions would remain in the same condition when the lock down was declared, he said. Two societies KDP and Girnar, which were COVID-19 containment zones, have now been opened, while Islam nagar colony and ATS society of Indira puram have been sealed, the officer said. Total 15 societies are sealed and declared hot spot, the DM said.

Pandey said till Monday evening, 311 samples were received by the health department, including from ATS society, and 307 tested COVID-19 negative and four positive..

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

