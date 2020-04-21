Infected with coronavirus, Punjab Police SI still wants to join duty after treatment

Down with coronavirus, Punjab Police Sub-Inspector Arshpreet Kaur Grewal is still keen on joining her duty after getting cured of the infection. In a motivational video message, she urges police personnel to stay strong and take precautionary measures. Her message has earned the praise of state DGP Dinkar Gupta who shared her video clip on his Twitter handle.

The 27-year-old Station House Officer of the Basti Jodhewal police station in Ludhiana had contracted the disease after coming in contact with ACP Anil Kohli, who died of the infection on April 18. “I want to say that I am alright and will soon join my duty after being cured,” Grewal said in the video clip.

Grewal had tested positive for coronavirus on April 17. She thanked Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, DGP Gupta and other senior police officers for their moral support.

In a message to police personnel, she said, “I want to give a message to the police force that they should stay strong. We will win the fight against COVID-19.” She asks them to take precautionary measures while on duty. “Wash your hands regularly, wear mask and use sanitisers. Also take care of your diet. You do not have to skip your meal. Have healthy food and take proper rest,” she advises.

In a message for public, the SHO urged people to stay indoors. “Stay home, stay safe. Your lives are precious,” she said.

The SHO prayed for speedy recovery of Assistant Sub-Inspector Sukhdev Singh and the late ACP Kohli's driver and constable Prabhjot Singh, who also contracted coronavirus. Expressing grief over the ACP's death, Grewal said she had learnt a lot from him.

“His death is a loss to the entire Punjab Police," she said. DGP Gupta tweeted, “Am absolutely amazed @ how our young Sub-Inspector Arshpreet, SHO Jodhewal, Ludhiana, is coping with the coronavirus. All of 27 yrs& yet so brave, mature& inspiring. She's raring to get back to her work.Listen to her to find out what's she made of!” Meanwhile, a video of constable Prabhjot Singh doing push-ups in a Ferozepur hospital was shared widely on social media. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

