Delhi Police receives over 700 calls on its helpline regarding lockdown in 24 hrs

The Delhi Police received more than 700 calls on its helpline number in the last 24 hours, seeking assistance on issues faced during the lockdown, officials said on Tuesday. A total of 26,106 calls were received till Tuesday on its 24x7 helpline number 011-23469526, they said. Police received 753 calls from Monday 2 pm to Tuesday 2 pm. Twenty-one calls were related to outside Delhi, which have been referred to the respective state helpline numbers, the officials said. Eight calls were received related to no food or money, which have been forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses, they said

One call was received regarding a medical issue and has been resolved through proper guidance to proceed incase of such emergencies, the officials said. More than 500 calls were related to movement passes and they were advised to apply online on the website of the Delhi Police.

