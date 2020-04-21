Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai containment areas rise from 381 to 813 between Apr 9-20

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:21 IST
Mumbai containment areas rise from 381 to 813 between Apr 9-20

The number of containment zones in Mumbai increased by 113 per cent from 381 to 813 between April 9 and 20, despite the metropolis being under lockdown for almost a month now, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officials said on Tuesday. The metropolis had 3,090 COVID-19 cases as on Monday, while this number was 775 on April 9.

Areas where one or more COVID-19 patients or suspected cases are found have been earmarked as containment zones with strict implementation of the lockdown, including restriction on movement and entry and exit. Containment zones include isolated buildings, housing clusters, slum localities and hospitals, officials informed.

"The number of containment zones in the city's 24 administrative wards increased to 813 on April 20 from 381 on April 9, an addition of 432 new zones in about 10 days. Till March 31, there were 146 containment zones," a BMC official said. According to the BMC's containment area list, the highest, at 82, is in G South ward covering Haji Ali to Worli in central Mumbai, followed by H-East, K-West, L and E wards which have 72, 72, 69, and 62 zones respectively.

G South ward, till last week, had nearly 400 COVID-19 cases. The lowest number of containment areas are T and R West wards with seven each, followed by R Central, A, C and B wards with 9, 14, 14 and 16 zones respectively.

T Ward, comprising suburbs like Mulund and Nahur, had seven coronavirus positive cases till last week. As per the civic body's containment area concept, formal housing buildings are placed in the blue zone, congested but manageable pockets in orange zone, and congested areas needing strict lockdown in red zone.

Mumbai was one of the cities where the COVID-19 situation was "especially serious", the Centre had warned on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

Six-planet system found in almost perfect orbital harmony

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus gores Pamplona bull-run

Spains best-known bull running festival in the northern town of Pamplona has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, Pamplona city hall said Tuesday. Hundreds of thousands of people typically attend the centuries-old San Fermin ...

FACTBOX-Countries pondering an easing of coronavirus curbs

Countries around the world are wondering when and how to ease coronavirus lockdowns, though the World Health Organization WHO is warning that should be done slowly and only when there is capacity to isolate cases and trace contacts. Followi...

Daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi recovers from coronavirus

A 30-year-old daughter of former Golden Temple Hazuri Raagi Nirmal Singh Khalsa, who had died of coronavirus, was discharged from a Jalandhar hospital after recovery from the infectionKhalsa, a Padma Shri recipient and a Gurbani exponent, h...

13 test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total count 126

Thirteen people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases to 126 in the state, a top health department official said. Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar said of the fresh cases, seven wer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020