Jaishankar speaks to Armenian and Kenyan FMs, discusses strengthening ties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 18:27 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday spoke to his Armenian and Kenyan counterparts and discussed strengthening India's friendship and cooperation with the two countries. In conversation with Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Jaishankar appreciated Armenia's care of Indian students there.

"Warm conversation with the fraternal FM of Armenia @ZMnatsakanyan. Discussed strengthening our friendship and cooperation, even as we address the #CoronaVirus challenge. Appreciate Armenia's care of Indian students there. Expect our medical supply to reach there shortly," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar also spoke to Kenya's Foreign Minister Raychelle Omamo and discussed cooperation in various fields.

"Spoke with FM Raychelle Omamo of Kenya. Discussed strengthening our long standing cooperation in diverse fields. India, as always, will be a reliable partner in medical supply," Jaishankar said in a tweet..

