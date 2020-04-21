Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: CRPF donates 1 lakh surgical masks to AIIMS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:09 IST
COVID-19: CRPF donates 1 lakh surgical masks to AIIMS

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday handed over one lakh surgical masks to AIIMS for the use of its staffers, officials said. The three-layered masks have been prepared at a CRPF facility in the national capital by the family welfare association of the paramilitary.

The country's largest paramilitary force had set up a mechanised masks-making automated machine in order to produce the face cover at a rapid pace for supply to not only its nationwide units but also to other organisations. "These three-ply surgical face masks will play a pivotal role in safeguarding the lives of our frontline healthcare workers, one of the precious resources in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Medical Superintendent of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) D K Sharma said in a communication thanking the force.

The force said on its Twitter handle that this was a humble contribution to the premier medical institute. A senior official said the masks have been given to the AIIIMS free of cost.

The about 3.25 lakh personnel lakh strong CRPF is designated as the lead internal security force of the country and is the mainstay for anti-Naxal and counter-terrorist operations..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tom and Jerry director Gene Deitch dies at the age of 95

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

BLACKPINK’s Lisa releases new dance cover on her YouTube channel 'Lilifilm Official'

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 22 synopsis revealed, team reaches new depths in finding Money Pit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bulgaria coach given six-month contract extension

Bulgaria coach Georgi Dermendzhiev has been given a six-month contract extension which would allow him to guide the Balkan country in the Euro 2020 qualifying playoff semi-final against Hungary, the Bulgarian Football Union BFU said on Tues...

One more tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada dist

With a 67-year-old woman from Bantwal testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, the number of cases recorded in Dakshina Kannada district has gone up to 16. District health authorities said the new patient was the immediate neighbour of a 5...

Swiggy to downsize private brand kitchens, to impact around 900 employees

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy is planning to downsize operations of its private brand kitchens due to COVID-19 pandemic, which could impact around 900 employees, according to sources. As per the sources in know of the matter, a...

COVID-19: 17 discharges in a day; ten new infections including a death in Ktk

Seventeen COVID-19 patients were discharged from designated hospitals after recovery on Tuesday in Karnataka, where 10 new coronavirus cases were reported, including one death, the health department said. A 80-year-old man from Kalaburagi b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020