Pondy Speaker urges LS Speaker to ensure adequate Central funds to tackle COVID-19

PTI | Puduc | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:21 IST
Pondy Speaker urges LS Speaker to ensure adequate Central funds to tackle COVID-19

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Tuesday urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the Union Territory was sanctioned adequate Central funds to tackle the current COVID 19 situation. A release from the Speaker's office here said the Lok Sabha Speaker held a video conference with Sivakolundhu to acquaint himself with the steps taken to manage the situation.

The release said Sivakolundhu briefed Birla about the various steps taken by the teritorrial Chief Minister to take on the spread of the infection. "The Centre should grant funds to Puducherry to manage the situation. I request the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene and use his good offices to ensure that the Prime Minister granted relief to Puducherry," he told Birla during the video conference.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

