Pondy Speaker urges LS Speaker to ensure adequate Central funds to tackle COVID-19

Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Tuesday urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the Union Territory was sanctioned adequate Central funds to tackle the current COVID 19 situation. A release from the Speaker's office here said the Lok Sabha Speaker held a video conference with Sivakolundhu to acquaint himself with the steps taken to manage the situation.

The release said Sivakolundhu briefed Birla about the various steps taken by the teritorrial Chief Minister to take on the spread of the infection. "The Centre should grant funds to Puducherry to manage the situation. I request the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene and use his good offices to ensure that the Prime Minister granted relief to Puducherry," he told Birla during the video conference.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

