Pondy Speaker urges LS Speaker to ensure adequate Central funds to tackle COVID-19

Pondy Speaker urges LS Speaker to ensure adequate Central funds to tackle COVID-19PTI | Puduc | Updated: 21-04-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 21-04-2020 19:21 IST
Puducherry Assembly Speaker V P Sivakolundhu on Tuesday urged the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to ensure that the Union Territory was sanctioned adequate Central funds to tackle the current COVID 19 situation. A release from the Speaker's office here said the Lok Sabha Speaker held a video conference with Sivakolundhu to acquaint himself with the steps taken to manage the situation.
The release said Sivakolundhu briefed Birla about the various steps taken by the teritorrial Chief Minister to take on the spread of the infection. "The Centre should grant funds to Puducherry to manage the situation. I request the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene and use his good offices to ensure that the Prime Minister granted relief to Puducherry," he told Birla during the video conference.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Om Birla
- Puducherry
- Lok Sabha
- Union Territory
- Speaker
- Birla
ALSO READ
Lok Sabha Speaker to give 30 per cent salary to Consolidated Fund of India
Poor financial position causing hurdles in tackling COVID-19 situation: Puducherry CM
Puducherry govt ready to write to PM to extend COVID-19 lockdown, says Narayanasamy
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats notify 30 pc reduction in constituency and stationary allowances for MPs: Union min Pralhad Joshi.
Will back Centre if it decides to extend lockdown beyond April 14: Puducherry CM